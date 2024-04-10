| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Advertisement
JIS Creators Challenge

Health Ministry Cautions Against Smoke Inhalation

By: Ministry of Health and Wellness, April 10, 2024
Health & Wellness
Share
Health Ministry Cautions Against Smoke Inhalation
Photo: JIS File
Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie.

The Full Story

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising members of the public to take precautions against smoke inhalation following news of a fire at the Riverton Landfill in St Andrew.

Persons with respiratory illnesses such as asthma; and other vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, are urged to limit exposure by reducing outdoor activities.

Closing windows and doors is recommended until the air quality improves.

Caregivers must look out for signs of distress among infants, children, and the elderly.

These signs include difficulty breathing and irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat.

Persons with lung, heart or other cardiovascular conditions should ensure an ample supply of medication is on hand and continue with these as prescribed.

Members of the public must seek medical attention if experiencing shortness of breath, excessive coughing, wheezing or tightness in the chest.

 

Last Updated: April 10, 2024

More From: Health & Wellness
Tax Relief for Pensioners
By: Latonya Linton, Mar 14, 2024
Export Earnings Increase By 30.6 %
By: Douglas Mcintosh, Nov 23, 2023
World Bank Team Tours Projects in Barrett Town, St. James
By: Okoye Henry, Sep 18, 2022
Skip to content