Health Ministry Cautions Against Smoke Inhalation

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising members of the public to take precautions against smoke inhalation following news of a fire at the Riverton Landfill in St Andrew.

Persons with respiratory illnesses such as asthma; and other vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, are urged to limit exposure by reducing outdoor activities.

Closing windows and doors is recommended until the air quality improves.

Caregivers must look out for signs of distress among infants, children, and the elderly.

These signs include difficulty breathing and irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat.

Persons with lung, heart or other cardiovascular conditions should ensure an ample supply of medication is on hand and continue with these as prescribed.

Members of the public must seek medical attention if experiencing shortness of breath, excessive coughing, wheezing or tightness in the chest.