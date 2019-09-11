Health Minister Warns Against Using Bleaching Creams

Story Highlights As the region prepares to celebrate Caribbean Wellness Day on Saturday (September 14), Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has reiterated calls for persons to desist from using bleaching creams as anti-aging formulas.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of Caribbean Wellness Day 2019, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, on Tuesday (September 10).

He also called on persons who are aging to focus on eating healthy and exercising, rather than using quick formulas to look younger, as the creams oftentimes have long- term side-effects that impact the health of the users.

“I am saying to the population, bleaching cream is unhealthy. It’s not going to make you look better and enjoy longevity of life. It won’t solve the aging issue,” Dr. Tufton said.

“Bleaching cream and plastic surgery cannot deal with aging… I think the world has become enticed, whether through marketing efforts, anecdotal evidence, our own personal hopes and aspirations, that there’s a quick fix to everything that we do, and can be enticed with measures for self-preservation that give a very short-term hope and ultimately leads to dismay and disaster,” he added.

Dr. Tufton said there are some fundamental underpinning (set of ideas and motives) of healthy aging, driven by science and research, with best practices that include living a lifestyle that moderates consumption habits with activities each day, which he is encouraging Jamaicans to consider, instead of bleaching their skin.

“The real solution lies in how we treat with ourselves and how we take responsibility for caring for ourselves and, indeed, beyond that, planning for the future… We need to see aging as an opportunity, not as a threat,” he said.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, along with its stakeholders, will be hosting numerous activities in recognition of Caribbean Wellness Day 2019.

Some of these activities include health expos and health fairs. One major activity promoting healthy lifestyles, which will take place in Jamaica on Caribbean Wellness Day, is the Colour Me Happy Run at Hope Gardens in St. Andrew, which is endorsed by Jamaica Moves.