Health Minister Wants More Emphasis on Dental Decay Prevention

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has called for more emphasis on prevention of dental decay, and the strengthening of outreach activities for young children.
Dr. Tufton, who was addressing the launch of National Oral Health Month 2022, at his New Kingston offices, today (October 5), said a lot of work has been done by the Ministry’s dental unit to encourage good oral health, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had restrained the activities, and they must be resumed.
“We need to go where prevention and the message around prevention has the greatest impact; it has to start in the school, and with children,” he said, arguing that the extraction of teeth cannot be the best feature of dental care.
Dr. Tufton said too many people are held back on different prospects because of dental issues, including disfigurement of their faces, and once the budget is in place, the Ministry needs to reach those persons as well.
“I want to see us get back there. We must go into the school rooms and help the children to understand the importance of good oral hygiene, and from there, we need a corrective strategy for those persons who have gone through the process of mass extractions,” the Minister told the audience.
Dr. Tufton urged his team to do more and “push prevention” and to ensure that the outreach programme is sustainable for persons in need.
The month-long activities are being observed under the theme ‘Be Proud of Your Mouth and take care of your Oral Health, for your General Health and Happiness’.
For the first time, October 2 was declared ‘Oral Health Professionals Day’ in Jamaica, by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.
Special emphasis has been placed on Oral Health Month 2022 by the World Health Organization (WHO), due to its strong linkage with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and chronic illnesses, as most oral diseases and conditions share similar modifiable risk factors, with the leading ones being cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes.