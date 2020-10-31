Health Minister Tours Cornwall Courts in St. James

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is encouraging residents of Cornwall Courts in St. James that was placed under a special area curfew, to comply with the COVID-19 response, in order to bring the community transmission of the virus under control.

The special area curfew in the community will be in place from October 23 to November 6 starting at 6:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

“The good news is that if we all comply and work together then it’s just a matter of time before we bring it under control and move on to somewhere else that needs the help,” Dr. Tufton said during a tour of the community on Friday (October 30).

“We have to work together as a community and team. Everybody has to play their part,” he added.

Dr. Tufton outlined that there has been 56 positive COVID-19 cases in the area, noting that of that figure, there are 31 recoveries, 24 active cases and one death.

“Now the concern we have is that…we collected samples from 92 residents. Of the 92 samples that were collected, 14 were positive and that explains why we are in Cornwall Courts,” Dr. Tufton stated.

“This is the essence of community transmission which is why we say to people you must assume that everybody you come in contact with is a potential carrier of the virus,” he added.

He, however, assured that the health teams will remain stationed in the community carrying out testing and other health checks.

“We are going to do more samplings. Three testing sites are going to be set up and we are going to hope that we can collect between 100-150 samples that will give us some more indication as to what is happening,” Dr. Tufton indicated.

The Minister said there will be a mobile health unit moving around the community where health teams will be conducting house to house visits to collect samples, carry out interviews and collect other vital stats.

He also pointed out that face masks, hand sanitizers and other items will be distributed in the community.

In the meantime, Dr. Tufton is urging residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from COVID-19.

He also made a special appeal to taxi operators to comply with the safety measures.

“As for the taxi drivers, you know what the rules are. One less passenger, sanitizing your vehicles every trip, ensuring that persons in your vehicles are wearing their masks, and wearing it yourself. You must assume every passenger that comes in could possibly be a carrier of the virus,” Dr. Tufton stated.

The Minister later toured several sections of the Cornwall Courts community where he and a team from the Ministry, handed out face masks to members of the public.