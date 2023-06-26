Health Minister to chair PAHO Executive Council Meeting in Washington, DC

Jamaica’s Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, MP, who is currently serving as President of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Executive Council will preside over a four-day meeting of the Executive Council in Washington DC. The meeting will be attended by representatives from Member States of PAHO.
The 172nd Session will be held June 26-30, 2023 to consider matters including, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Policy on the Health Workforce 2030, Strategic Communications in Public Health for Behavior Change, Strategy for Universal Access to Health and the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Region of the Americas.
Chief Medical Officer of Jamaica, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, CD will also travel to Washington, DC with Dr. Tufton.
The Executive Committee meets twice per year to discuss the Organization’s budget, policies and address important health concerns in the Region. The Executive Committee is comprised of nine Member States of PAHO, duly elected by the Pan American Sanitary Conference or the Directing Council to serve as its support arm/working party for overlapping periods of three years.