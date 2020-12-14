Health Minister Meets With Negril Business Community

Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton today (Sunday December 13) met with the executives of the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association and the Negril Chamber and Commerce to discuss the state of community spread of COVID-19 in the western part of the island.

“Today’s meeting was a very productive one. It was an opportunity to share thoughts on the current COVID-19 situation in Negril. The meeting was a chance for frank conversations with key stakeholders, as we stave off any further spike in COVID-19 cases in the west,” noted Dr. Tufton.

In welcoming the meeting, Clifton Reader, President of the JHTA, said, “We have a common understanding between the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association and Ministry of Health and Wellness as it relates to the needed steps to curtail the spread and the JHTA is ready to provide the necessary support to the Ministry to this end.”

The Negril Chamber of Commerce has also pledged to ramp up its efforts to assist in limiting the spread of the virus. “All hands are on deck to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We encourage our workers to not only observe the protocols at work but to be ambassadors in their communities.”

added Richard Wallace, President of the Negril Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Tufton will spend the next couple of days in the western region, as he continues to be meet with other key stakeholders in the region including the municipal corporations. There are also planned public education initiatives to sensitize members of the public about the infection prevention and control measures to be observed, even more so, as the holiday season approaches.