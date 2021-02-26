Health Minister Highlights Significance Of Adopt-A-Clinic Initiative

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the Adopt-a-Clinic initiative continues to be an important public-private partnership, to support the delivery of primary healthcare in communities.

The Minister, who was speaking at a ceremony for the formal adoption of the Duhaney Park Health Centre by Hardware and Lumber, at the facility’s St. Andrew location, on Thursday (February 25), said public health cannot survive “unless you have private-sector participation, so it is a great opportunity and I want to commend Hardware and Lumber for this partnership”.

Hardware and Lumber has also adopted two other health centres – Lincoln Health Centre in Manchester and Waterford Health Centre in St. Catherine.

The company has committed $1 million per centre annually for three years, to support the facilities.

Dr. Tufton said the money will help purchase much needed clinical and office equipment, as well as fund maintenance.

As the Government continues to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Minister said it is even more important now to provide the requisite support to these primary health facilities, to ensure that the public health system does not become overwhelmed by the increased demand on its resources.

Meanwhile, Managing Director, Hardware and Lumber, Marcus Richards, said the Duhaney Park Health Centre is of special significance, noting that the company’s head office and central operational infrastructure are located in the community.

“As a subsection of public health, we know the significant impact that community healthcare has on national matrix. Beyond the family, community is the first ecosystem in which the values and actions necessary for good health can be shared and reinforced. It is in this knowledge that Hardware and Lumber joins the ‘Adopt-a-Clinic’ Programme,” he said.

The company also donated 800 KN95 masks and 200 cloth masks to the facility.

For his part, Member of Parliament, St. Andrew Western, Anthony Hylton, who donated three fans to the facility, thanked the corporate entity for its generosity in a time of great national need.

“Special commendation must be given to the company for its display of corporate social responsibility,” he said.

The Duhaney Park Health Centre is classified as a Type 3 facility. It offers curative services, including maternal, child health, and dental care.

It sees an average of 3,000 patients per month and serves a population of approximately 60,000.

The facility serves the communities of Duhaney Park, New Haven, Cooreville, Pembroke Hall, Patrick City, Washington Gardens, Meadowbrook Estates, Riverton Meadows, among others.