Health Minister Engages Members Of The Diaspora In US

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon Christopher Tufton, engaged members of the diaspora in the United States of America (USA), at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday (September 30).

The meeting was the sixth in a monthly series, dubbed, ‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Audrey Marks’, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States.

The meeting was attended by members of the diaspora leadership across the country, including Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair; Consul General to New York, Alsion Roach-Wilson, OD; Honorary Consul for Atlanta, Dr. Elaine Bryan; Honorary Consul for Los Angeles, Joy Stephenson-Laws and Diaspora North-East Representative, Dr. Karren Dunkley.

Dr. Tufton pointed out that “we are one nation state, no matter where we are, and without the collaboration [of the diaspora], we certainly would not be as well as we are despite the challenges that we face”.

He thanked members of the diaspora for their role and their interest and encouraged their continued participation.

The Minister gave an overview of some of the current strategies that have been implemented by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in Jamaica, then fielded questions from the participants.

Ambassador Marks congratulated Minister Tufton on his recent appointment as President for the 59th Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Directing Council Meeting.

She said that this highlighted the efforts of the Minister which led to a productive working meeting to Washington D.C., during the period of September 20-24.

“I further must express my delight at Jamaica’s election to the PAHO Executive Committee. These displays of confidence by PAHO in the Jamaican Government are most encouraging, especially at this time,” the Ambassador said.