Health Minister Encourages BPO Sector to Continue Adhering to Protocols

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is encouraging the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector to continue adhering to established COVID-19 safety protocols.

During a tour of several facilities at the Montego Bay Freezone, in St. James, on October 8, to examine the protocols that are in place, he told journalists that the measures have been consistent in preventing cases and ensuring stable business operations in the sector.

“If the protocols are not in place or are not working, then that is when they are likely to take drastic action. If they work, then it is really about using them to the health and wellness of the staff, employers and carrying on business,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Minister noted that the country is currently experiencing the community transmission phase of COVID-19, and that the Ministry is not “overly concerned” when cases are identified at this stage.

“When you have community transmission, the fact is that COVID-19 is going to be a lot more prevalent. That is the nature of the phase that we are in and therefore, we do expect that from time to time, you will have positive cases turning up at the workplace,” Dr. Tufton explained.

“What you want to do is to be able to control it, and to control it means the protocols must be in place. The protocols you have in place to identify the cases, the consistent cleaning, ensure the wearing of masks and the sanitisation stations, so you minimise the spread,” he added.

Dr. Tufton also toured Chukka Ocean Outpost at Sandy Bay Ranch, in Hanover, to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols the popular tourist attraction has in place to safeguard the health of visitors.