Health Minister Emphasises Importance Of Partnerships

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says maintaining international and local partnerships is critical to the advancement of Jamaica’s public healthcare systems.

Dr. Tufton was speaking at a virtual signing ceremony for a Technical Assistance Agreement between the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/World Health Organization (WHO), on June 22.

“Partnership is key in public health. The WHO and the PAHO have remained an important strategic partner for Jamaica and have positioned [themselves] as one of the pillars on which we stand as we seek to ensure the best health outcomes for Jamaicans from all walks of life,” the Minister said.

The technical assistance agreement will allow the Ministry and PAHO/WHO to collaborate on upgrading key areas in the Jamaican healthcare systems and services.

These areas include the National Public Health Laboratory, supporting private healthcare reform, advancing technology assessment and management, and strengthening human resources for healthcare.

Dr. Tufton said there is appreciation for the expertise and resources that Jamaica receives as a result of partnerships made with international organisations, civil society and the local private sector.

“The truth is, in times of challenge and crises, the WHO and PAHO have always provided sound technical expertise and facilitated financial resources to support the execution of our plan, to overcome any health challenge,” he said.

The agreement was signed by Minister Tufton and Country Representative for PAHO/WHO, Dr. Bernadette Theodore-Gandi.