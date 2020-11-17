Health And Wellness Tourism Conference Begins Wednesday

The second annual Jamaica Health and Wellness Tourism Conference gets under way on Wednesday (November 18) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The two-day event, being organised by the Tourism Linkages Network under the theme ‘Reimagine, Reset, Restore’, will also be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook @tefjamaica.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, will deliver the keynote address at the opening.

Director of the Tourism Linkages Network, Carolyn McDonald-Riley, told JIS News that the conference will facilitate presentations and panel discussions on various topics relating to the theme as well as “gather industry leadership for us to look at a plan for the new future”.

She noted that while this year’s event will be held using “a blended approach”, persons are being encouraged to participate via live stream.

Among the topics for discussion are ‘Reimagine the World with Health and Wellness’; ‘Health and Wellness Tourism as part of Destination Marketing’; ‘Wellness Music as a Contributor to Health and Wellness Tourism’; and ‘Can Health and Wellness Tourism Product Survive the COVID-19 Protocols?’

For additional information relating to the event persons can visit www.wellnessinja.com.

The Tourism Linkages Network is a department of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF). Its primary goal is to ensure that Jamaica’s tourism sector becomes better integrated with other productive sectors.