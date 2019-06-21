Heads of State and Government Officials from Caribbean to Attend Mr. Seaga’s Funeral

Several Heads of State and Government Officials from the Caribbean will be in attendance at the State funeral for the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, on Sunday, June 23.

The State funeral for Mr. Seaga will be held on Sunday, June 23, beginning at noon, at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, 1 George Headley Drive in Kingston. Interment will follow in National Heroes Park.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, provided details at a press conference on Friday (June 21), at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Miss Grange said those confirmed, to date, are Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Cayman Islands, Hon. W McKeeva Bush, who will be accompanied by Mr. Graham Rankin; High Commissioner of Belize to Jamaica, His Excellency Oliver De Cid; President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Dr. William Warren Smith, accompanied by Mrs. Dorla Humes; Premier of the Cayman Islands, Hon. Alden McLaughlin, accompanied by Mr. Arlin Tatum; and Junior Minister, District Administration, Tourism and Transport, Cayman Islands, Hon. David Wight, along with a delegation of six.

Also in attendance will be Minister of Planning and Development, Trinidad and Tobago, Camille Robinson-Reis; Premier and Minister of Finance, Investment, Trade and National Health Insurance, Turks and Caicos, Hon. Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson; Deputy Prime Minister, Belize, Hon Patrick Faber; Minister of Housing, Belize, Hon. Michael Finnegan; Minister of State for Legal Affairs, The Bahamas, Hon. Elsworth Johnson; High Commissioner to CARICOM and all CARICOM Member States, His Excellency Reuben Rahming and Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the UN, His Excellency Rudolph Michael Ten-Pow.

Mr. Seaga served as Member of Parliament for West Kingston for 43 years, and Prime Minister from 1980 to 1989.

The nation is observing a period of mourning for Mr. Seaga from June 19 to 22. No public social functions or official events should be held during the four-day period.