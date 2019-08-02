Heads of Organisations Encouraged to Provide Employees With Resources

Story Highlights Heads of organisations are being encouraged to provide employees with the recognition and resources they need to deliver on tasks that will lead to stronger, more viable entities and the overall development of the nation.

This comes from Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, who stressed that the most important assets in any organisation are “highly motivated employees”.

“Without such [employees], failure is imminent, there is less creativity, and productivity declines. Our employees keep the wheels of productivity turning daily, and allow us, as a country, to make the various sector contributions to gross domestic product (GDP) each year,” Mr. Shaw said in a speech read by Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, Monique Gibbs.

His speech was delivered at the Long Service Awards Ceremony of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), at The Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston, on Wednesday (July 31).

Minister Shaw praised the BSJ for recognising the importance and impact of human capital, noting its work to implement strategies geared towards engendering a culture of excellence and good work ethics.

“True appreciation will no doubt connect team efforts back to the grand vision and mission of any organisation. It is good when we can recognise and honour people for their good work and achievements. It is even more important to do so when they are still alive in order to motivate them, hence this awards ceremony,” he said.

A total of 38 employees, serving between five and 25 years, as well as two retirees, were recognised during the ceremony.

Mr. Shaw commended the award recipients, along with other “hard-working” employees of the BSJ, who have dedicated several years to serving at different levels of the agency.

“Through the work of these individuals, the BSJ has been able to deliver on its mandate to promote and encourage standardisation in relation to commodities, processes and practices and, by extension, contribute to the growth and development of the Jamaican economy,” he said.

Mr. Shaw told the awardees that their “long and hard hours of labour are invaluable and I trust that you have set the example for many more employees, particularly the younger ones, to share in your dedication and commitment and to follow assiduously in your footsteps”.

The BSJ is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and the Minister commended the Bureau on the “tremendous work” it has been doing over the years.

“The impact of your work has been felt by each and every Jamaican – consumers, manufacturing and retail industries and also the private and public sectors,” Mr. Shaw said.

He added that the role of the BSJ is critical to the further development of the country “and we look forward to its continued growth and national impact in the years ahead”.