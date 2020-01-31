Head Of JIS Wins Award For Public Service

Story Highlights Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Donna-Marie Rowe, was one of four award recipients at the annual RJRGleaner Communications Group 40th Honour Awards Category Luncheon, held today (January 30).

The announcement was made at The Gleaner Company Limited’s head office at North Street in Kingston, during the event.

Mrs. Rowe was awarded in the category of Public Service.

The recipients in the other categories are The August Town Community for the Voluntary Service Special Award, which was collected by a resident, Joan Campbell; The Violence Prevention Alliance for Voluntary Service, which was collected by its Executive Director, Deanna Ashley; and for Science and Technology, Basil Fernandez.

Integration Editor, Gleaner Media Limited, Damion Mitchell, who announced the winners, said Mrs. Rowe was selected based on “her inspiring leadership of the Jamaica Information Service, managing its transformation into a modernised government agency”.

“Mrs. Rowe guided the landmark change in format of JIS programmes on radio; introduced a systematic and consultative approach to the strategic planning process; has consistently achieved organisational targets since 2010; driven strategies that led to high favourability ratings among the public and opinion leaders in 2019; and has led the media management of State and Official events, including the visits of Prince Harry and US President, Barack Obama,” Mr. Mitchell said.

“Her work has also resulted in the benchmarking of the JIS by the Botswana Information Service in 2013,” he added.

In her response, Mrs. Rowe said she feels very “heartened for being selected for this very prestigious award”.

She thanked the RJRGleaner Communications Group for selecting her for the award, and also her “families – the JIS family, the Rowe family and extended family of mother, brother and sister”, who have supported her throughout the years, and have enabled her to serve in the way she now does.

Since her appointment as CEO in 2009, she has successfully served under three political administrations, in each instance, earning their confidence and that of her peers.

The other persons who collected awards expressed similar sentiments.

Mr. Fernandez said he is happy his peers have recognised his contribution, and nominated him for the award.

Ms. Ashley said her organisation is pleased to have been selected for the award, based on their strategies to prevent violence.

“It’s a real pleasure to be here to celebrate this wonderful occasion of this prestigious award. We are glad that you recognise that violence is preventable,” she said.

The community of August Town was awarded for its swift action in searching for the late Kyle Richards, a nine-year-old who was washed away by flood waters in September of last year.

The award was collected by Kyle’s grand-aunt, Joan Campbell, who is also a resident of the community.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer, The RJRGleaner Communications Group, Gary Allen, gave the official congratulatory message on behalf of the Group.

“You are deserving of recognition. We had more than 100 nominees this year in the 40th year, and to be at this function means you are among the crème de la crème,” he said.

The RJRGleaner Honour Awards is a 40-year-old programme that recognies the initiatives, accomplishments and courage of individuals and organisations that have contributed significantly to Jamaica’s quality of life in the last 12 months.

Mrs. Rowe has been nominated for the top honour –the RG Platinum Award – which, will be presented at a gala event on February 28 at the Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston.