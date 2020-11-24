Hardware & Lumber Donates PPE To Health Ministry

To support ongoing efforts in the fight against COVID-19, Hardware & Lumber Ltd. (H&L) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), valued at $2 million, to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The donation of 2,500 KN95 face masks was received by State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.

Speaking at the recent ceremony, the State Minister extended thanks and appreciation on behalf of the Ministry and front-line healthcare workers to the Hardware and Lumber team.

“It is absolutely tremendous to see the continued support of corporate Jamaica as we battle the challenge of COVID-19. PPE is a most needed and highly used item in our fight against COVID-19 and it is a welcome addition to our supplies that will benefit our dedicated healthcare teams to safely conduct their tireless work to make us all safer,” she said.

“We are not going to win this battle by working alone. We appreciate everyone who steps forward during this pandemic, as by doing so, they demonstrate a powerful sense of responsibility to the national mission,” the State Minister added.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of H&L, Marcus Richards, pointed out that the mask donation is part of H&L’s COVID-19 National Aid Programme, which has given support to the health sector, Food For the Poor, Jamaica Constabulary Force and small farmers.

“It is important for us to do whatever is necessary and appropriate in these times to support their work,” he said, while pointing out that it is important for others to do so as well.

“I would like to thank all my private-sector colleagues who have stepped up and are supporting just as similarly. For those who haven’t yet, I’m inviting you to do so. Our healthcare workers depend on us and we won’t let them down,” Mr. Richards implored.

For his part, Executive Director of the Health for Life and Wellness Foundation, Courtney Cephas, said donation of the PPE is a blessing to the nation from a corporate partner that has been energised to make a difference.

Mr. Cephas said he was happy to receive the call from Hardware and Lumber asking how the organisation could help, as they felt it was important to play a part in the good work that the Ministry is doing.

He indicated that from the initial discussion with H&L, the importance and need for PPE was expressed and the entity responded immediately.

Mr. Cephas said that H&L has also agreed to increase its support to the Ministry by participating in its Adopt-a-Clinic Programme.

“I am so excited to be engaged with a corporate partner that is enthused and ready to journey with us to be bold in trying to make a difference,” he said.