Hanover Farmers Encouraged to Take Advantage of Agri-Linkage Exchange

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, is encouraging Hanover farmers to take advantage of the Agri-Linkage Exchange (ALEX) to market and sell their produce to organisations in the tourism industry.

The Minister was speaking at the Hanover Agricultural Show, which was held at the Jockey Factory in Lucea, Hanover, on Saturday (May 25).

“I am concerned about you finding markets for your produce, and this is one of the biggest drawbacks that farmers have. You will produce, but some of you do not know where the markets are,” Mr. Hutchinson told the farmers.

“At the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) you can now partner with the Agri-Linkage Exchange (ALEX) to market your produce to the tourism industry,” he noted.

Established in August 2018, ALEX bridges the gap between agriculture and tourism by facilitating trade between farmers, hoteliers and the gastronomy economy. To date, 549 farmers have benefited from marketing through ALEX.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hutchinson also told the farmers that they should take advantage of idle government lands in the parish.

“Hanover farmers, the opportunities for agricultural expansion are numerous. You are blessed with 2,000 hectares of arable lands, and a large demand for your products in close proximity. I urge you to use up the idle lands to plant more Irish potatoes, because they are in great demand,” the Minister said.

“Just in case any of you know of idle lands belonging to government, I want you to get in touch with RADA. We are prepared to put all government-owned idle lands into production right away, and we intend to ensure that small farmers who need the land can get it,” he added.

The Hanover Agricultural Show was held in collaboration with the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) and the Hanover Association of Branch Societies.