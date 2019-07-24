Guardian Group Presents Scholarships, Grants to Top PEP Students

The top-performing boy and girl in the inaugural sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) have received $1 million each from the Guardian Group Foundation to assist in financing five years of their secondary education.

Dominic Haisley and Rachel Gammon, who will be attending Campion College in September, were among 25 outstanding scholars honoured at the Foundation’s annual Scholarship and Grant Awards ceremony held on Tuesday (July 23), at the AC Marriott Hotel in New Kingston.

More than $5.5 million in grants, bursaries, book vouchers and book supplies were awarded to the students.

Also honoured were children of Guardian Life policyholders who emerged as top performers in PEP; children of Guardian Life employees who excelled in PEP, and those who will be entering tertiary institutions locally.

Grants were also provided to eight students from Denham Town, Alpha and Duhaney Park primary schools in Kingston and the Sunbury All-Age School in Clarendon

President of Guardian Life Limited, Eric Hosin, said the scholarship and grant programme is just one initiative by the corporate entity to positively impact communities.

“Education is for improving the lives of others and leaving your community and the world better than you found it. At Guardian, we recognise and believe that community effort is one of the bedrocks of success, hence the critical role the Foundation continues to have in making a difference to the lives of our citizens and communities,” he said.

Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, in a message read by Chief Education Officer, Winnie Berry, lauded the Guardian Group Foundation for its unwavering commitment to the education of the nation’s youth.

“This event is a testimony to Guardian Life’s continued commitment to creating a real-life solution for our nation’s children to make progress through education,” he said.

Minster Samuda commended the students on their achievement and encouraged them to continue to pursue academic excellence.

“You should not just focus on getting the best grade, Rather, focus on getting the best education and develop a passion for learning… . You are never too young to set goals for your education and to do everything you can to meet these goals,” he added

Meanwhile, Rachel Gammon, who is a past student of Hopefield Preparatory, thanked the Guardian Group Foundation for the support.

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Guardian Group for this five-year scholarship and for their commitment to nation building through helping young minds to excel academically,” she said.

Dominic Haisley, who attended Sts. Pater and Paul Preparatory, said the scholarship will greatly assist in defraying the cost associated with his high-school education.

“I look forward to the next leg of my educational journey. I pray that God will give me the strength to work diligently and consistently, the ability to think outside the box, the will to strive for excellence and the zeal to reach for the stars as I continue on my path to excellence,” he said.

Since 2005, Guardian Group Foundation has been awarding scholarships to high-achieving students from a list of applicants comprising children/legal wards of policyholders.