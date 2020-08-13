Guardian Group Foundation Awards $5.2 Million To Top Students

The Guardian Group Foundation, on Wednesday (August 12), awarded $5.2 million in scholarships, grants, bursaries, book vouchers and book supplies to students who will be attending secondary and tertiary institutions for the 2020/21 academic year.

Among the scholarship award recipients are this year’s top-performing boy and girl in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), Chad Wright and Abigail McKenzie, who will receive $200,000 per annum over five years, amounting to $1 million each over the life of the scholarship.

Abigail and Chad will be attending Campion College in September.

Scholarships valued at $350,000 each for five years were presented to the top-performing boy and girl in PEP among Guardian Life policyholders, payable at $70,000 per year, while eight children of Guardian Life staff were provided with five-year secondary school scholarships valued at $350,000 each, payable yearly at $70,000.

Tertiary scholarships were awarded to eight children of Guardian Life staff, valued at a maximum of $405,000 for three years, with each student to receive $135,000 per annum.

The Foundation also awarded grants of $30,000 plus $5,000 in book vouchers to each staff member whose child sat the PEP in 2020 and applied for the support.

Grants and book vouchers in similar amounts were also provided to the top-boy and girl from the Denham Town, Alpha and Duhaney Park Primary schools in Kingston, and the Sunbury All-Age School in Clarendon,

In total, the Foundation will provide approximately $10 million in support to some 30 outstanding scholars for up to five years.

President of Guardian Life Limited, Eric Hosin, in his remarks at the Foundation’s annual Scholarship and Grant Awards ceremony held at the company’s corporate offices in New Kingston, said educating the nation’s youth today is more important than ever before, as they are the leaders of tomorrow who will solve the challenges of the future.

“Education is the key to take persons out of some challenging situations that they are in. We are happy to play our part… [as] even in the midst of a pandemic, we are putting more [resources] into this programme. We believe one of the things that must be supported in a greater way is the education of our children,” he noted.

Abigail McKenzie, who is a past student of Ardenne Preparatory and Extension High School, thanked the Guardian Group Foundation for the support, which, she said, will greatly assist in defraying the costs associated with her high-school education.

“On behalf of my family I would like to thank you for this award. It has really helped us financially,” she said.

Chad Wright, who attended St. Andrew Preparatory and is a robotics enthusiast with hopes of pursuing a career in engineering, also expressed gratitude.

“I would like to thank Guardian for this award. It really helps,” he said.

This is the 14th annual Guardian Group Foundation Scholarship and Grant Awards. It was held under the theme ‘Aspire…Achieve…Advance’.