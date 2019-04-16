Growth in Mining and Quarrying Industry

Story Highlights Director General, Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), Carol Coy, has reported that Jamaica’s mining and quarrying industry grew by 30.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018, mainly due to the reopening of the Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company (JISCO)/Alpart bauxite company in Nain, St. Elizabeth.

She was speaking at STATIN’s press conference regarding the release of the March 2019 Consumer Price Index and January 2019 Labour Force Survey, at their offices on Cecelio Avenue in St. Andrew on April 16.

Ms. Coy also announced that during the fourth quarter of 2018, the Jamaican economy grew by two per cent when compared to the same quarter of 2017.

“This resulted from a 4.9 per cent growth in the goods-producing industries and one per cent increase in the services industries,” she said.

The different sectors in the goods-producing industries grew during the fourth quarter with a 3.1 per cent increase in agriculture, forestry and fishing; 25 per cent in mining and quarrying; two per cent in manufacturing and 3.7 per cent in construction.

“The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry was impacted by favourable weather conditions, which resulted in higher crop yields. The other agricultural crops subindustry, which includes animal farming, forestry and fishing, grew by 5.3 per cent. This was largely attributed to growth in root crops by 6.6 per cent; vegetables, 9.2 per cent; and animal farming, 4.1 per cent, due mainly to an increase in broiler production,” Ms. Coy noted.

With regards to the manufacturing industry, she pointed out that the higher output was due largely to increases in subindustries food, beverages, tobacco and other manufactured goods.

“Food, beverages and tobacco grew by two per cent, mainly influenced by increased production in meat and meat products, processing and preservation of fruits and vegetables, dairy products, bakery products and beverages,” Ms. Coy said.

“Other manufacturing grew by two per cent, largely due to increased production in chemicals and chemical products, refined petroleum products and non-metallic mineral products,” she added.