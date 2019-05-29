Ground to be Broken for Barnett Street Fire Station June 6

Story Highlights Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has announced that ground will be broken on June 6 for the construction of the Barnett Street Fire Station in Montego Bay, St. James.

Mr. McKenzie made the announcement during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 28).

He also noted that contracts for the construction of the Port Maria and the Yallahs Fire Stations are presently with the National Contracts Commission, and that work is ongoing for the renovation of other fire stations.

“Work continues on the final phase of the Spanish Town Fire Station at a cost of $53.7 million, and the Frankfield Fire Station is now being upgraded at a cost of $10 million.

This year, the Falmouth Fire Station in Trelawny will be renovated at a cost of $10 million.

Thanks to the Tourism Enhancement Fund, $8 million has been provided to begin work at the Negril Fire Station,” the Minister said.

Mr. McKenzie also pointed out that the Jamaica Fire Brigade intends to recruit 110 new firefighters for this financial year; that firefighters will soon receive new protective and modern equipment they need, and that $176 million will be spent to obtain four fire trucks.

“Three hundred and fifty bunker gears were procured in the last financial year, and an additional 30 will be obtained this year, along with breathing apparatus at the cost of $167 million. We are also ensuring that each firefighter has his and her own respirator to use in the field,” Mr. McKenzie said.

The Minister also noted that in the last financial year, new Fire Boat Stations were established.

“A new Fire Boat Station was commissioned into service in Montego Bay at a cost of $15 million, and one was also commissioned in Kingston at a cost of $10 million. Two new fire trucks were added to the Brigade’s fleet at a cost of $130 million, and two ambulances were procured at a cost of $24 million,” Mr. McKenzie said.