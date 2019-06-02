Ground Broken for Hummingbird Meadows Phase 2 Housing Development

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Friday (May 31), broke ground for the construction of 406 housing solutions in phase two of the National Housing Trust’s (NHT) Hummingbird Meadows development in Birds Hill, Clarendon.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister Holness said the development forms part of NHT’s goal to provide 23,000 housing solutions by 2021, in a bid to reduce Jamaica’s housing deficit.

nfrastructure work has already been completed for phase one of Hummingbird Meadows, which will comprise 130 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom houses, and 10 serviced lots.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Friday (May 31), broke ground for the construction of 406 housing solutions in phase two of the National Housing Trust’s (NHT) Hummingbird Meadows development in Birds Hill, Clarendon.

The project will comprise of 100 one-bedroom and 236 two-bedroom houses, and 70 serviced lots.

The solutions will be developed on 117 hectares (289 acres) of land at the Birds Hill Plantation, which is located approximately 10.43 km northwest of May Pen.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister Holness said the development forms part of NHT’s goal to provide 23,000 housing solutions by 2021, in a bid to reduce Jamaica’s housing deficit.

He added that the development will assist in reducing squatting, and providing houses for new entrants in the housing market, particularly young professionals, and other persons seeking to own a home.

Against this background, Mr. Holness said he is elated that 406 families will benefit from the latest development at Hummingbird Meadows.

“There will be 406 new households that have prosperity within their grasps. I am elated that, once again, the NHT is delivering on our promise to build houses,” he said.

Infrastructure work has already been completed for phase one of Hummingbird Meadows, which will comprise 130 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom houses, and 10 serviced lots.

Both phases are being are being developed at a cost of approximately $1.66 billion.