Ground Broken for Development of Maverley Park

Ground has been broken for the development of a contemporary, recreational area at the Maverley Park in St. Andrew.
This is part of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) ‘Paint the City’ initiative, which is aimed at upgrading, beautifying, and reinjecting life into the City.
The 2.5-acre area will be transformed into an inviting leisure space for residents of the surrounding communities.
Amenities will include a jogging trail, interior walk, children play area, benches, game lounge, snack bar, restroom facilities, water-harvesting system for irrigation of vegetation, and the construction of a perimeter fence with two large entrance/exit gates.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in his address at the ceremony, held on August 23, said the project is integral to the Government’s social development thrust at the community level.
He explained that it aligns with plans to re-engineer and redesign the Washington Boulevard and Spanish Town Road corridors as critical entrance points to the city of Kingston.
“Those two corridors have to be developed. The re-engineering and the redesign are not only for the efficiency of the traffic, which a lot of it will be, but also for [improved] aesthetics,” he added.
The Prime Minister said the initiative is part of the Government’s drive to install recreational and green spaces in each parish to improve the environment and instil civic pride.
For his part, Minister of Finance and the Public Service and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Northwest, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, argued that the park will revitalise the area and provide space for physical and recreational activities.
“Why [do] we focus on rehabilitation of the space and on public parks as a policy objective? The reason is that public parks add to the economic and social development of the areas in which they are installed. So, this park is going to mean that the prices of residences in this area will go up,” he pointed out.
Construction of the park is being undertaken by the KSAMC, in partnership with Central Government.
The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Parks and Gardens Division will assist in maintenance of the park.