Green Pond High Launches Mathematics Intervention Programme

The Green Pond High School in St. James on Wednesday (May 19) launched a Mathematics Intervention Programme to assist students who perform poorly in the subject area.

The intervention, which was launched virtually via the Zoom platform.

It will involve several strategies, including the mastery approach, which focuses on helping pupils to develop a deep understanding of maths rather than being able to memorise key procedures or resort to rote learning. The aim is to ensure that students fully grasp mathematical concepts, ultimately changing their attitude towards the subject and improving their performance.

Bi-weekly checks will be made with parents to update them about their children’s progress.

The programme is being done in partnership with the Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf (CCCD) Montego Bay campus, and the collaboration will also see students from that institution benefiting from the initiative.

Regional Director at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s Region Four, Dr. Michelle Pinnock, lauded Green Pond High for undertaking the programme, calling it “timely and innovative”.

“I am so excited about this intervention. I commend the board of Green Pond High School; teachers, principals, know that your hard work is truly appreciated. You have been taking the hands of our children and certainly leading them into a better life. Your unwavering commitment to the education system is appreciated,” she said.

“This intervention, the first of its kind, is something that we know will be lauded and other schools will certainly mirror your efforts,” she added.

Dr. Pinnock encouraged the students to take advantage of the opportunity in order to fully maximise their potential.

For her part, principal of Green Pond High School, Elisea Ellis Spence, noted that the programme will “engage parents as co-learners with our students, and most outstandingly, it will serve to engage the deaf community as valuable contributors to learning”.

“We, at Green Pond recognise that our community consists of students with special abilities and disabilities. It is for this reason that we have partnered and welcomed our friends from the deaf community,” she said.

Executive Director of the CCCD, Tashi Widner, in her address through interpreter Sharmadine Brown, said she hoped that the programme will result in students developing a love for maths.

She noted that “building maths concepts through tutoring is an excellent idea and CCCD is excited to be partnering with Green Pond. We hope that with this programme [all students] whether hearing or deaf, will benefit. We congratulate you Green Pond High School and thank you for involving CCCD”.