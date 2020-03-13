Grange Urges Sport Federations to Follow Guidance of Health Authorities

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has provided an update to national sport federations on the implications of the urgent and necessary measures being

taken by the Government of Jamaica to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In keeping with the national Containment and Control Strategy, the Government has taken a number of steps including:

discouraging and restricting non-essential travel outside of Jamaica, especially to countries that have reported cases of the virus which is now a global pandemic;

discouraging and restricting large gatherings;

denying and rescinding the granting of permits for the staging of events, during the next 14 days (in the first instance) and closing schools for a period of 14 days (in the first instance).

In her letter to the heads of sport federations, Minister Grange noted that the “necessary measures” would have a direct impact on entertainment and sport activities, including Jamaica’s “participation in regional and possibly international competitions as well as the staging of competitions across the island.”

Minister Grange urged the Federations to follow the guidance of the health authorities, noting that “the success of the measures outlined by our Government is dependent on all of us, especially leaders, doing our part.”

Minister Grange made clear that she “cannot support any action outside of the guidance given, including overseas travel for national teams.” But she noted that the situation is dynamic and subject to regular review and committed to continued dialogue and consultation with the national sport federations as the

situation unfolds.