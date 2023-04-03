Grange Pen Development Project Slated for Completion Next Year

Regularisation and infrastructural work taking place in Grange Pen, Lilliput, St. James, are slated for completion next year.

This was disclosed by Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, during a media briefing on Friday (March 31), following a tour of the community.

“The programme has been going for the last five years, and we hope that we will conclude by 2024. In the next fiscal year, we are going to be focusing a bit on Negril and to also work with the National Housing Trust (NHT) in building out 1,250 houses in the Barrett Hall area [of St. James],” he indicated.

The Grange Pen project is being spearheaded by the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) with financing of close to $1 billion from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

Ground was broken in 2019 for the development, which includes upgrading the water supply and sewerage systems, construction of storm drains, regularisation of citizens’ electricity supply, and road rehabilitation.

These engagements are expected to benefit approximately 535 households across the community.

Minister Bartlett, who is the Member of Parliament for St. James East Central where Grange Pen is located, said the project represents the culmination of how tourism becomes a part of community development and changes the quality of life for people working within the sector.

He noted that several project activities have already been executed, including the installation of a sewerage system.

“We have [also] put in asphalted roads, water, and you see the electrification programme with streetlights and a sewerage programme which is going on now. One or two of the roads which have not been completed is as a result of the sewerage [system] that is being put in,” Mr. Bartlett further informed.

For her part, Technical Liaison Officer at the HAJ, Samantha Buchanan, informed that more than 40 beneficiaries have completed payment for their lots in the community.

She said others are “in the process of making payments, [while] some have reached half payment”.

“Everybody is [still] recovering from the [effects of] the COVID-19 [pandemic], but they are doing their best,” Ms. Buchanan added.

Mr. Bartlett also toured the site of the Hard Rock Hotel in St. James. The resort is poised to add 2,000 rooms to the tourism industry’s overall stock.

The Minister was accompanied on the tour by Permanent Secretary in the Tourism Ministry, Jennifer Griffith and Senior Advisor in the Ministry, Delano Seiveright, among other officials.