Grange pays tribute to Nasralla

Kingston, 22 January 2021 – The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the death of the Jamaican music entrepreneur and impresario, Ronnie Nasralla.

Nasralla was an important figure in the export of Jamaican music in the 1960s as a key player in the country’s participation in the World’s Fair.

Minister Grange said:

“Ronnie played a great role in the development of music in this country. He was one of the people behind the scenes who made things happen and changed the course of our culture. He will be missed.”

Through the former Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Edward Seaga, Nasralla was introduced to artist management in the early 1960s, going on to manage Byron Lee and the Dragonaires as well as The Blues Busters and The Maytals.

Nasralla produced tracks by The Blues Busters and The Maytals including “It’s You” and “Daddy”.

He also worked in the public relations and advertising industry, setting up Nasralla Promotions Ltd. and organised events such as the Negril Music Festival.

He was conferred with the Order of Distinction in 2013.