Grange: Noel Dexter’s Passing Leaves a Void

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has expressed deep sadness at the passing of Jamaican musicologist and composer, Noel Dexter.

Minister Grange said: “I was saddened to learn of the passing of another of Jamaica's icons in music - Noel Dexter. Mr Dexter's choral compositions were quintessentially Jamaican and Caribbean in flavour.

Noel Dexter’s passing has created a void in our musical landscape.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has expressed deep sadness at the passing of Jamaican musicologist and composer, Noel Dexter.

Minister Grange said:

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of another of Jamaica’s icons in music – Noel Dexter. Mr Dexter’s choral compositions were quintessentially Jamaican and Caribbean in flavour.

His impact as choir director of the University Singers is legendary. He leaves a great legacy in what he did to promote our culture and the many lives that he’s touched.

Noel Dexter’s passing has created a void in our musical landscape.

I offer sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”