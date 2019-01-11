Grange mourns Troy Caine

Story Highlights Kingston 11 January 2019 – The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange has expressed sadness at the passing of the Political Historian and Analyst, Troy Caine.

Mr Caine was a member of the Board of Management of the National Library of Jamaica, an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, at the time of his passing.

In her tribute, Minister Grange reflected on Mr Caine’s “invaluable contribution to the National Library” where he also served as member of the Finance and Poet Laureate committees.

Minister Grange said:

“Our work, not only at the National Library but right across the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport benefited tremendously from Troy’s analytical mind and his sense of and understanding of history.

“Troy was an authority on history, particularly our political history. We relied on him for accurate information on political engagement and he never disappointed. I marvelled at his ability to recall facts and figures and to provide context at a moment’s notice. He also made significant contributions in the areas of culture, literature and journalism.

“Jamaica loses an outstanding son with the passing of Troy Caine.

“I extend sincerest condolences to his family and hope that they will find comfort in knowing that he served his country well through his many contributions.”