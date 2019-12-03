Grange Leads Jamaica’s Proposal for media and Information Literacy Week

Story Highlights UNESCO has accepted Jamaica’s proposal for the declaration of a Global Media and Information Literacy Week.

The proposal, presented by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange has been accepted by UNESCO’s Executive Board and by its Commission on Communication and Information.

Minister Grange said a global declaration and celebration of Media and Information Literacy Week would bring attention to and encourage action to ensure that citizens have the skills to critically analyse and use media and information.

UNESCO has accepted Jamaica’s proposal for the declaration of a Global Media and Information Literacy Week.

The proposal, presented by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange has been accepted by UNESCO’s Executive Board and by its Commission on Communication and Information.

Minister Grange said a global declaration and celebration of Media and Information Literacy Week would bring attention to and encourage action to ensure that citizens have the skills to critically analyse and use media and information.

Making the case to UNESCO’s General Conference in Paris recently, Minister Grange said:

“Responsible media and technology play a vital role in promoting democratic values and fostering inclusive societies. Digital literacy is critical in preparing our people for the far-reaching disruptions, displacement and opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution. This is particularly relevant to Small Island Developing States, given our low levels of GDP and labour intensive economies, which are most susceptible to the negative consequences of automation in the short to medium term.

The approval of the declaration of October 24 to 31, as Global Media and Information Literacy Week, would give these important issues the global attention which they need and deserve.”

The resolution now needs the approval of the United Nations General Assembly which will meet again in 2020.