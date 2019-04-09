Grange Hails Reggae Racers

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has congratulated the national team which competed in the Rally Trinidad on the weekend.

Minister Grange said:“Last week I challenged you to come back home with more trophies than you did in Guyana a few months ago, and you have delivered. The entire team represented Jamaica very well, but I must say special congratulations to Kyle and Marcia who topped all competitors.”

Kyle ‘Speedy’ Gregg and Marcia Dawes emerged as overall winners of the rally.

Bobby Marshall and Michelle Laidlaw copped 2nd place in their group.