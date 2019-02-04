Minister Grange Encourages Young Artistes to Build on the Legacy Reggae Pioneers

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange is urging young and upcoming recording artistes to build on the legacy of pioneers such as Dennis Brown.

The Minister was speaking today at a ceremony to mark the 62nd anniversary of the birth of the “Crown Prince of Reggae”, Dennis Brown at National Heroes Park. The occasion was also used to mark the start of Reggae Month 2019.

Reggae Month, celebrated annually in February, is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and the Ministry of Tourism. It is being celebrated under the theme, Celebrating Reggae’s Legacy.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange is urging young and upcoming recording artistes to build on the legacy of pioneers such as Dennis Brown.

The Minister said that it is important for them to do so especially in light of the recent inscription of Reggae to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

“I must appeal to our young people to place special emphasis on creating music at a standard that will last and that will keep the legacy of Dennis Brown and countless others going forever,” said Minister Grange.

The Minister was speaking today at a ceremony to mark the 62nd anniversary of the birth of the “Crown Prince of Reggae”, Dennis Brown at National Heroes Park. The occasion was also used to mark the start of Reggae Month 2019.

“Generations change and we know the inevitability that comes with that. But we can build on what has been done over the past 50 years since Reggae Music was started.

We have the talent and the expertise and so I encourage the elders who are here today to take the youngsters under your wings. Help them to see that this Reggae Music of Jamaica is not to be taken lightly; help them understand that it has been and continues to be a powerful force for good in the world, driving economic, social and political liberation,” the Minister added.

Minister Grange also encouraged Jamaicans to “get out” and enjoy all the planned activities for Reggae Month which include a church service (Sunday, February 3), the showing of a series of Reggae Films at Emancipation Park, a Reggae music exhibition at the African Caribbean Institute (all month-long), Concerts, the Global Reggae Conference and nightly entertainment events across the country.

Reggae Month, celebrated annually in February, is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and the Ministry of Tourism. It is being celebrated under the theme, Celebrating Reggae’s Legacy.