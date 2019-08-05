Grange Congratulates Khamara; Encourages Young Women to Enter Festival Queen Competition

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, is encouraging young women to “prepare themselves and enter the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen competition.”

According to Minister Grange, young women will “benefit tremendously” in the competition which provides an opportunity for young women to explore their rich culture and heritage.

Minister Grange said: “Each year, through the competition, we highlight intelligent, articulate, well-informed, culturally aware, beautiful young ladies who are committed to national development. I’m very proud of the 13 young ladies from across the island who reached the finals as parish queens. They all did exceptionally well.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, is encouraging young women to “prepare themselves and enter the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen competition.”

According to Minister Grange, young women will “benefit tremendously” in the competition which provides an opportunity for young women to explore their rich culture and heritage.

Minister Grange said:

“Each year, through the competition, we highlight intelligent, articulate, well-informed, culturally aware, beautiful young ladies who are committed to national development. I’m very proud of the 13 young ladies from across the island who reached the finals as parish queens. They all did exceptionally well.

And the winner, Khamara, has been such an outstanding personality throughout the competition that she’s most deserving of victory.”

This year’s Festival Queen is Khamara Wright, a 23 year old Sous Chef from St Catherine.

She is the first national champion from the parish of St Catherine in 29 years.