Grace Foods Assists Security Personnel Working on the Frontline Against COVID-19

Grace Foods, a division of GraceKennedy Limited (GKL), has launched an initiative to provide meals for distribution to security personnel working on the frontline in the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Under the initiative, which got underway on March 30, Grace Foods will arrange for the daily provision of 100 meals, as well as beverages, for police officers working at the quarantine facilities at Corn Piece community in Hayes, Clarendon, as well as to officers assigned to some zones of special operation (ZOSOs) and states of emergency (SOE) zones.

Grace Foods will also provide 100 cases of beverages to Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) for distribution to soldiers who are also assisting with the COVID-19 containment measures at various locations.

CEO of Grace Foods- Domestic, Frank James, said that it was the philosophy of working together to get the nation through the current crisis, that led the Company to approach the security forces to see what could be done to assist the front-line workers. “We owe a debt of gratitude to our essential workers. They are on the front line every single day. They work long hours and it’s a tough job, and if we can help sustain them to get them through the day, then it’s the least we can do,” said Mr James.

Mr James pointed out that fresh local produce was being sourced from farmers through Grace Agro- Processors Division (GAP) for inclusion in the meals. “While we play or part assisting our security forces, we are also assisting the Jamaican farming community, who are experiencing hardships at this time. We’re doing what we can to show different sectors that we care, and that we will be able to weather the storm that is COVID-19, together,” he said.

General Manager of Grace Foods & Services, Tamara Thompson, spoke to the importance of the officers getting quality nutrition. “Good nutrition plays an important role in the fight against COVID-19. If your body has all the nutrients it needs, then you are better able to withstand most illnesses. Our security personnel are working hard every day, and under some harsh conditions. We know that it is not easy for them to ensure they eat right. We know the importance of good nutrition, and because we care about the men and women on the front line, we believe the provision of a hot, wholesome meal is integral to their well-being.

The security teams are helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we are seeing to it that they eat right and stay hydrated,” she said.

The Grace Foods initiative is one of several implemented by the GraceKennedy Group to assist the nation in alleviating the many challenges currently being experienced. This Group has provided products for care packages distributed to residents who were quarantined in both the Seven- and Eight-Miles areas of Bull Bay, St Thomas and those living in the Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon.

Through the GraceKennedy Foundation’s Feed The Future Initiative, the Group has also been providing food packages to students who haven’t been able to leave the University of the West Indies, Mona and the University of Technology campuses. The Grace & Staff Community Development Foundation has also been assisting students and seniors in under-resourced communities in the Corporate Area with food products and toiletries.

GraceKennedy also donated J$10M to the PSOJ’s initiative to purchase ventilators for the island’s hospitals, and recently made a 3D printer from its STEM Centre available to assist in the production of 3D visors for the nation’s healthcare workers.