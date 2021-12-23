Gov’t Working Towards More Face-To-Face Classes In The New Year

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says that through collective efforts with stakeholders in the education sector, the Government is working towards facilitating more face-to-face classes in 2022.

“So, my own view, and I’m venturing out here on a limb, but what has been articulated is that whatever happens, we need to move towards getting our children back into the classroom,” he said.

Dr. Tufton was addressing a COVID Conversations virtual press briefing on Tuesday (December 22), where he disclosed that a traveller from Jamaica tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19), after returning to the United Kingdom (UK).

He noted that the Ministry of Health and Wellness is working with the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information to ensure schools have the necessary health and safety measures in place.

“We’ll have to include protocols around sanitising, physical distancing, and so on, to the best that we can,” he said.

Dr. Tufton pointed out that “assessing symptoms, testing, and treatment and extracting [students] who display any sign of contamination, will require an efficient response.”

“That is going to be a collective effort involving parents, guardians, school administrators, teachers, and students, a lot of public education and a lot of leadership at all levels,” he said.