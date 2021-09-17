Gov’t Working On Long-term Solution To Flooding In Halse Hall

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the Government is working on a long-term solution to the problem of flooding in Halse Hall, Clarendon.

Speaking with JIS News while on a tour of the area on Thursday (September 16), the Minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Southeast Clarendon, said the residents “suffered severely” from recent heavy rains and “we want to put in place a sustainable solution for this community”.

He said that the measures are being undertaken in collaboration with the Clarendon Municipal Corporation and the National Works Agency (NWA).

“We are looking at relocation, to expansion of the drains, expansion of the soakaway area, to multiple drains to stop the water from coming down here,” he told JIS News.

“It is something that rests on our shoulders to solve,” he added, noting that with the country experiencing more intense weather events, the area could become even more vulnerable.

The Minister told JIS News that while a long-term plan is being worked on a short-term solution is also being explored.

He commended the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, and the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, for providing relief to the over 75 households that were impacted by the recent heavy rains.

Minister Charles Jr. was accompanied on the visit to Halse Hall by technical personnel from the Ministry and other agencies.