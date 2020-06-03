Gov’t To Bring Safer Vehicles Into The Island

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague, says the Ministry will be working with the Trade Board in the coming year to bring safer vehicles into the island.

The move is part of measures aimed at improving road safety.

“We will also employ the requisite technologies to improve accountability on our roads. Additionally, the training programme for black box technicians will continue,” he added.

Minister Montague was opening the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 2).

Meanwhile, he said that the new Road Traffic Act Regulations is at the final stages of completion, and will shortly be taken to Cabinet and laid before Parliament.

“After that, we will undertake a rigorous public education programme and aggressively pursue strategies to combat the high road fatalities,” he noted.

“We are going to be targeting motorcyclists to improve safety practices,” he added.