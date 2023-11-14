Gov’t to Bolster Capacity of Municipal Corporations to Enforce Building Procedures

The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development will be increasing the number of building officers employed to the island’s Municipal Corporations to bolster their capacity to enforce the building approval procedures.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, who made the disclosure, said that the move has become necessary due to the increasing number of construction projects taking place across the country without the proper approvals, ranging from small-scale projects to massive developments.

“We are increasing the number of building officers to strengthen the ability of the local authority to respond effectively. With the current staffing levels, it is impossible to monitor developments across the country adequately,” he pointed out.

The Minister, who was addressing the St. Ann Municipal Corporation’s Staff Awards and Retirement Banquet at Hibiscus Lodge Hotel in Ocho Rios on Saturday (November 11), stressed the importance of adhering to the established approval processes, noting that the current trend is worrisome.

Minister McKenzie issued a stern warning to those engaged in illegal construction activities that they will be held to account.

“I am giving notice that the local authorities will not sit back and allow illegal construction to take place and then persons turn around and be critical of the [entities], even suggesting that they are taking bribes in order to facilitate illegal construction,” he said.

The Minister further highlighted a concerning practice among some large-scale developers who, after securing approval for a specific number of units, deviate from the approved plans during construction.

“So, they put dry wall partitions, and they use all sorts of methods to bypass the approval process,” he pointed out.

The Minister said that a committee comprised of private-sector individuals and experts from the building industry will be established to evaluate and provide recommendations on how the Government should respond to violations that occur post-approval.

He said that despite the obligations of the local authorities as the sole legitimate entities for granting building approvals, there is need for collective responsibility in enforcing these approvals.

“The role and emphasis on proper building observation and persons [adhering to] the approvals is not just the responsibility of the local authorities by themselves,” he contended.

The Minister reminded the public that approval is also needed to undertake the demolition of buildings.