Gov’t tightens curfew in four parishes

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced tighter curfew hours for the parishes of Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine, and Clarendon effective Saturday (August 22).

The new curfew period will run from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily until September 2.

The Prime Minister, who was addressing a virtual press conference on Friday (August 21), said that the tightening of the measures has become necessary given the recent clustering of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the parishes.

He noted that the curfews have been effective in the management of the pandemic as the Government continues to balance lives and livelihoods.

“The virus is spread by people, who are infected, gathering, greeting, embracing, coming into close contact… sharing transportation space and moving about. If we limit movement, we have a greater chance of limiting spread, and the curfew does help to limit movement, particularly at nights,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the imposition of this restriction in movement is what the Government will be required to do “if we do not have consistent observation and almost religious following of the infection, prevention and control measures”.

As of Thursday (August 20), the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Jamaica stood at 1,290, with 98 new cases recorded over a 24-hour period.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St. Andrew (53), St. Catherine (17), Clarendon (7), St. Thomas (5), St. James (4), Manchester (4), St. Mary (3), St. Ann (3), and Westmoreland (2).