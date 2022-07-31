Gov’t Targets Southern Jamaica For Development Of New City

The Government is targeting the southern section of the island for the development of a new city in Jamaica.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the disclosure while addressing the 8th staging of Black River Day in St. Elizabeth on Friday (July 29).

“We are looking at the southern end and it appears to be that we are heading in the southwestern end. I am not saying anymore, I am not saying where, but it seems that all the features coincide in this end of the island,” Mr. Holness said.

He noted that the area being looked at for the new city features natural resources that are ripe for development, and the people “have the right type of energy, character and dignity about them to be a part of this future project.”

“So, in planning for the next 60 years, we have some big plans for this area that will improve urban planning, infrastructure and that will make your area a place of choice to live, work, raise families and retire in paradise,” he added.

The Prime Minister praised the town of Black River on its growth over the decades to be recognised as a centre for commercial enterprise.

He said that the coastal town has potential for even further growth, citing the need for physical infrastructure development and better planning.

“Almost all of our towns have outgrown them (original infrastructure and planning). So, in our 60th year of independence, we have to spend time to figure out how we are going to plan out, set up, grow, expand and make them livable, workable and enjoyable,” Mr. Holness said.

“This (Black River Day) is a very good start in that it gets people to take pride in their town and when I see everybody gathered here like this, it shows a renewal of interest,” he noted.

Black River Day was a joint initiative of the Black River Chamber of Commerce and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).

The day and night event featured a health and wellness fair, kiddies village, float parade, marching bands, street dance, and ended in a stage show.