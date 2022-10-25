Gov’t Taking Strategic Steps to Effecting Road Repairs Across Jamaica

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is taking strategic steps to undertake road repairs across Jamaica.

“What your Government has been doing, above everything else and for which we cannot be, in any way, reasonably criticised, is… managing the economy, growing the economy, increasing our revenue collection [and] protecting our revenue, so that we have more resources to deal with your roads,” Mr. Holness added.

He was speaking during Monday’s (October 24) contract-signing ceremony at Jamaica House for phase three of the Fairfield to Point road rehabilitation project in St. James.

This phase covers 1.8 km of roadway from Friendship to Hurlock for which the contract, valued $163.5 million, was signed.

The project is a partnership between the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and is facilitated through the National Works Agency (NWA).

Mr. Holness said he understands and appreciates public concern regarding the deteriorated state of some of the nation’s roads.

“I want every Jamaican citizen to understand that I understand your frustration with Jamaica’s bad roads. I understand when you are moved to the point of a demonstration, where you feel that there is no other way to get the attention of the Government. It is not that we don’t know, it is not that we are unaware or that we don’t see,” he assured.

The Prime Minister, who indicated that the 2022/23 budget for road works is approximately $4.5 billion, said the Friendship to Hurlock project represents nearly four per cent of the figure.

He also noted that several other roads across Jamaica are in a similar states of deterioration, pointing out that for at least three of the last five years, the country has had significant rainfall, which has impacted these thoroughfares.

As such, Mr. Holness said the Government, in being strategic with the national Budget, has employed a strategy to build roads that carry the heaviest volumes of traffic to increase more Jamaicans’ mobility and connectivity.

It doesn’t mean that we do this to the exclusion of your local subsidiary and secondary roads. We do make allocations to treat with local roads. That comes through the [Municipal Corporations] and budgets through the NWA. So, in almost every constituency across Jamaica, local roads are being repaired. I don’t want my Jamaican brothers and sisters to feel that they are out there in rural parts of the country and Government doesn’t pay attention to them,” Prime Minister Holness said.

With several quarrying activities taking place along the Friendship to Hurlock corridor, Mr. Holness indicated that the road is being rehabilitated “according to its use”.

High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and culverts will be used to build a proper drainage system and the depth of the asphalt will be twice the standard amount.

Special attention will also be placed on the streetscape and aesthetics of the road, which is one that connects to a number of attractions.

Other participants in Monday’s signing ceremony included Minister of Tourism and Member of Parliament for East Central St. James, Hon. Edmund Bartlett; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington; Executive Director, TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace; Deputy Chief Executive Officer, NWA, Varden Downer; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Audrey Sewell; and Contractor, J&L Equipment Construction Services, Junior Minott.