Gov’t Reviewing JNHT Proposals for the Use of Vale Royal

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says he is reviewing options presented by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) for the immediate and future use of Vale Royal.

Mr. Holness said it has been proposed that the Vale Royal house and property, which is the official residence of the Prime Minister, could be repurposed to include a library and museum that would be a repository of documents and memorabilia of all the country’s Prime Ministers.

“It could become, if we invest in it significantly, a protocol house, which will host guests from time to time that visit Jamaica or host functions and entertainment, which it used to do. Or it could… be made available to ministers or other officials of Government to become a residence,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that these proposals are under contemplation, and no decision has yet been made.

“Whatever we decide to do, the neighbourhood and the general community must be consulted,” he pointed out.

He made it clear that there is “no intent to lock down Vale Royal and have it sold and developed into an apartment [complex]”.

“It is utter nonsense,” Prime Minister Holness said.

He was responding to questions posed by Member of Parliament for St. Andrew South Eastern, Julian Robinson, during the sitting of the House of Representatives on November 8.

The Prime Minister told the House that based on assessment done in 2013, it was noted that there were significant structural problems that would limit the use of Vale Royal.

“Based on the level of deterioration, the current maintenance regime would not be adequate, as the need for rehabilitative work would be over and above the available resources. In the last three years, we have seen further deterioration in certain sections of the building, and we have seen some failures in the façade and in [other] areas, particularly the exterior ceiling work,” he noted.

He said that these failures have significantly limited the use of the building.

“It would not have been prudent to increase allocations for the maintenance of Vale Royal in the last two years considering that the Government has to choose its priorities carefully in managing the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr. Holness said.

“This year, however, we have started considerations as to the provisions that should be made in the upcoming Budget to increase the allocation, not to do anything dramatic, because we have to be very careful, but, certainly, make allocations sufficient to preserve and protect this national asset,” he added.

Mr. Holness noted that a proposal has been made for the restoration, and the Government is reviewing the cost.

The Office of the Prime Minister is responsible for the maintenance of the Vale Royal property and its buildings, while the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) provides security.