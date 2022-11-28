Gov’t Remains Committed to Facilitating an Enabling Business and Investment Environment

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. the Hon Norman Dunn, says the Government remains committed to facilitating an enabling environment for investments and business development in Jamaica.

Speaking at the official opening of Amazing Concrete Finishes’ (ACF) western office in Montego Bay, St James, on Saturday (November 26), Dr. Dunn said the Government has been undertaking significant policy development, which has facilitated the provision of viable opportunities for businesses in Jamaica to expand.

“There’s evidence everywhere I go, of new commercial and residential buildings. Amazing Concrete is expanding for a reason. They expand, not because they just want to expand. They are expanding because opportunities exist, and these opportunities are being created every day,” he said.

“We continue, as a Government and as a Ministry, to provide the right environment for you to expand. We welcome this investment, and we welcome far more investments,” Dr. Dunn added.

The State Minister noted that categories of business investment, such as ACF’s, signals that businesses remain confident in the Government’s fiscal policies and direction.

He commended the company for establishing what he described as a solid business model that has resulted in a sustainable presence in the marketplace.

“The new location [at Bevin Avenue] in Montego Bay will bring your exciting portfolio of offerings to more clients, offer more choices to consumers who want to renovate their homes and office spaces, and provide more employment,” Dr. Dunn said.

State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (West), Hon. Homer Davis, indicated that Montego Bay has become an epicentre for development, and commended ACF for investing in the second city.

Managing Director of ACF, Yannick Sharpe, in his remarks, said Montego Bay was selected as the company’s second home due to its strategic location and tremendous prospects for business opportunities, particularly in tourism.

“Montego Bay is easily accessible to the other parishes [in the west], where both residential and commercial customers need premium decorative concrete solutions. Hotels and other segments of the tourism industry are here too, and our market and demand is growing for our finishes,” he pointed out.

Mr. Sharpe also announced plans to establish stores in Mandeville, Manchester, and Guyana.

He further advised that the company intends to provide skills training to individuals in the construction sector.

“We have plans to open a training institute to train local talents and provide jobs for individuals in the sector,” Mr. Sharpe informed.

Amazing Concrete Finishes’ store in Montego Bay includes a showroom and concrete plant.

The company has been operating in Kingston for 11 years.