Gov’t Pursuing Additional Partnerships to Further Boost ‘JamaicaEye’ Initiative

Story Highlights The islandwide network of surveillance cameras under the Government’s ‘JamaicaEye’ initiative is being further boosted through the forging of additional public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Senior Director for Modernisation and Strategic Projects in the National Security Ministry, Arvel Grant, says the new partnerships are being formalised through memoranda of understanding, details of which will be announced soon.

He informed that there are already 300 registered partners involved in JamaicaEye, many of whom have contributed at least one camera to the system.

The islandwide network of surveillance cameras under the Government’s ‘JamaicaEye’ initiative is being further boosted through the forging of additional public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Senior Director for Modernisation and Strategic Projects in the National Security Ministry, Arvel Grant, says the new partnerships are being formalised through memoranda of understanding, details of which will be announced soon.

He informed that there are already 300 registered partners involved in JamaicaEye, many of whom have contributed at least one camera to the system.

“It is safe to say that there is a lot of public interest. The interest is actually higher than we had anticipated since its (JamaicaEye) launch in 2018,” Mr, Grant said.

He was speaking at a post-Sectoral Debate press conference hosted by National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, at Jamaica House on April 17.

Meanwhile, Mr. Grant advised that the infrastructural buildout for JamaicaEye is ongoing, pointing out that closed-circuit television cameras have already been installed in Ocho Rios, St. Ann; Mandeville, Manchester; St. Catherine; and the Corporate Area.

“In this year’s capital budget, there is about $530 million to continue the buildout. Where we are now, is working with the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF)… so we can start seeing some of the benefits of the investments that have been made,” he said.

JamaicaEye’s overall aim is to provide useful surveillance footage relating to criminal activity and other emergencies.

The system will be monitored by a team of security professionals.