Gov’t Providing Support for St. Thomas Fire Victims

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development is coordinating arrangements to provide support for the 12 St. Thomas residents whose homes were destroyed by fire recently.
“The St. Thomas Municipal Corporation has already gone in and has provided the information. I have asked the Permanent Secretary to have our technical team go into the area to start making arrangements. We will be providing six [housing] units to assist the families,” Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, disclosed.
He was speaking during the opening ceremony for the Yallahs Fire Station in St. Thomas on Wednesday (October 26).
The affected residents, who hail from the community of Seaforth, attended the ceremony at the invitation of Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Western, James Robertson.
He assured them: “We will be with you. All of us are doing what we can to stand by you; all of the agencies of government have already responded.”
Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Commissioner, Stewart Beckford, also commiserated with the residents on their losses.
The new Yallahs Fire Station will serve approximately 95,000 residents in St. Thomas.
The facility is expected to improve the JFB’s response time and human resource capacity.