Gov’t Provides $320 Million To Complete Expansion Of DPP Offices

The Government has earmarked $320 million for the completion of renovation and construction works at Public Building West to facilitate expansion of the Offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The sum will also go towards procurement and installation of a standby power generator and accompanying transformer, and implementation of a fire-suppression system and procurement of pumps.

Details of the allocation, provided under the construction and improvement of courthouses project, are contained in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project aims to provide improved court facilities that are conducive to the delivery of the services being provided by the justice sector.

Achievements under the project, to date, include completion of infrastructural development of Public Building North (part of the Justice Square Project) and Public Building East, which will result in the expansion of the physical infrastructural capacity of the Supreme Court.

In addition, construction of second and third floors of the Justice Centre (phase 1) has been completed; and construction and renovation works at Public Building West are 80 per cent complete.