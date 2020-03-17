Gov’t Promotes Social Distancing To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Story Highlights As the world grapples with the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) social distancing is being promoted by the Government as one of the ways to contain the spread of the virus locally.

Social distancing is a term applied to certain actions that are taken by public health officials to stop or slow down the spread of a highly contagious disease.

Essentially, it is the deliberate act of putting distance between oneself and others.

For COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is recommending that persons stay at least two metres away from each other when they are out in public, especially when among persons who are coughing, sneezing or presenting flu-like symptoms.

The rationale behind maintaining a safe distance from others is to reduce the chances of persons coming into contact with an infected individual.

COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person. This can happen when droplets from the cough or sneeze of an infected person lands in the mouth or nose of people nearby or are inhaled into their lungs.

It can also be spread from persons coming into contact with infected surfaces or objects then touching their mouth, nose, or eyes.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, continues to appeal for persons to practise social distancing as well as regular washing of hands and sanitising.

“We have to; it’s hard for us to do, as we are a sociable people, but we have to try,” he noted.

Other forms of social distancing that are being observed in Jamaica are the banning of large gatherings and social events, closing of schools and for persons to start working from home.