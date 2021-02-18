Gov’t Prioritising Critical Crime-Fighting Legislation

The Government has advanced the development of four priority pieces of legislation aimed at improving public order and enhancing security.

Delivering the Throne Speech at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament at Gordon House on February 18, Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, said the pieces of legislation are currently in the draft stage.

They are An Act to Repeal and Replace the Firearms Act, The Criminal Administration (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) (Amendment) Act, The Immigration Restrictions (Commonwealth Citizens) (Amendment) Act, and The Aliens (Amendment) Act.

Additionally, the Governor-General said that the Government will be seeking Parliamentary approval for other key policy and legislative measures designed to strengthen crime-fighting efforts, enhance rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders and improve public order.

These include The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (Investigation and Prosecution Procedures) Regulations, and Amendment to the Corrections Act.

The Amendment to the Corrections Act aims to modernise the framework governing the operations of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and improve care, management and rehabilitation of offenders.

Additionally, the Governor-General said that for the 2021/2022 fiscal year, the Government will continue to invest in mobility and technology, including expansion of the national closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance programme, to enhance intelligence and forensic capabilities to aid in swift investigation and provision of reliable and legitimate evidence.

The Governor-General said that the Government continues to press ahead with efforts towards improving public order and enhancing security.

He noted that the multifaceted approach taken by the Government includes transformative social investment, enhanced security measures and sustained outlay in strengthening the technological capability of the security forces.

He said that the measures have been effective in contributing to a reduction in serious crimes.

“Intelligence assessments point to many of the murders and shootings being attributable to gang activity. The Government continues to intensify its efforts to pursue gangs relentlessly,” he added.

The Throne Speech was delivered under the theme ‘Building Forward…Stronger Together’.