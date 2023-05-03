Gov’t Moving Decisively to Curb Attacks on Cash Management Service Personnel

The Government will be taking immediate decisive steps to curtail the spate of attacks on cash management service providers, says Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

Among the interventions is the appointment of a special multidisciplinary investigation team to be led by a Superintendent of Police, which will focus on gangs targeting cash transfers and automated teller machines (ATMs).

Other measures include strengthening stakeholder operational standards, to include specialised training and certification of security guards involved in cash transit management as well as the use of hard-skin vehicles, panic buttons and cameras on board.

A more robust communication regime between private security companies and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will also be undertaken to better provide real-time support and response.

The details were provided by Dr. Chang, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, during a post-Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House in Kingston, on Wednesday (May 3).

“We will take the necessary steps to ensure that this [cash management] service, which has such a direct impact on a wide cross-section of society, will operate efficiently and safely,” Dr. Chang emphasised.

The Government is also looking to expedite the requisite amendment to the Private Security Regulation Authority Act to allow for specialised training of guards.

“In addition, we will be engaging the banking sector for establishing minimum standards for the placement and hardening of ATMs,” Minister Chang further disclosed.

He informed journalists that meetings have already been held with the JCF High Command and representatives from the private security industry to discuss the Government’s strategic and immediate response.

“Later this week, I will meet with representatives from the banking sector to look at additional measures that are required to strengthen cash management services across the island,” Dr. Chang said.

Meanwhile, the Minister advised that intelligence surfacing confirms that the individuals so far apprehended for the attacks on cash management service personnel are considered to be ‘foot soldiers’ in the gangs linked to these incidents.

“I think we have one individual who has some form of mid-level management [position in the gangs]. But we’re seeking to track down and apprehend the ones who are masterminding the activities,” he further stated.

While noting that law-enforcement personnel are pursuing the case aggressively, Dr. Chang said the Government will continue to engage all stakeholders to ensure that minimum operating standards are established and adhered to for the protection of Jamaicans.