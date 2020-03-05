Gov’t Monitoring Potential Impact Of Coronavirus On Tokyo Olympics

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says she will be monitoring developments regarding the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, to see what decisions will be made in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

She indicated this during Wednesday’s (March 4) meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, which is now examining the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure.

The Tokyo Games, slated for July 24 to August 9, are under threat due to the spread of COVID-19 globally.

“The planning for the Olympics is [done] though the various sporting bodies, but we communicate on a regular basis with them. Although we are concerned, we continue to support the athletes in their preparations for the Olympics, and this is why we are providing $20,000 per week to the athletes… for 18 weeks,” Ms. Grange said.

While assuring that this provision will continue, the Minister advised that “we will also monitor what is happening [and] the decision that will be taken eventually if the Olympics will take place in Japan or not; but we are preparing ourselves”.