Gov’t Looks to Enhance Tourism in Lucea

The Government has set sights on Lucea in Hanover as it looks to develop the resort centres across the island.

“Lucea is very much on our radar, and the Lucea port is very important,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, during a recent tour of the US$5.7-million Hampden Wharf Development Project in Falmouth, Trelawny.

“The Prime Minister and I have had long discussions about Lucea and, in short order, I believe that we will be visiting Lucea in relation to some ideas about building out a stronger tourism experience in the town,” he added.

He said that focus will be placed on the rehabilitation of historic sites, including Fort Charlotte, and establishing new attractions.

Minister Bartlett noted that Fort Charlotte “is beautifully positioned in terms of a vantage point to (one) of the largest hotels in that region, Grand Palladium. Fort Charlotte is a dream ready to be made a reality, and we are excited about it. So I want to say that in the whole business of reimagining the (tourist) destinations, Lucea is definitely on the cards”.

Minister Bartlett said the planned construction of a bypass for Lucea will open up new avenues for tourism expansion.

“When the bypass road comes Lucea is going to become a discreet community for which we can now build out a number of the cultural assets that are there and to highlight the unique values of Lucea,” he noted.

The Hampden Wharf Development Project includes construction of Jamaica’s first artisan village, which is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2019/20 winter tourist season.